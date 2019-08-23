Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Federal High Court Abuja has ordered the Minister of Petroleum to grant the renewal of the Oil Mineral Lease 11 to Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria for 20 years.Justice Taiwo Taiwo ruled that renewal would be for 20 years and not 30 as Shell requested in its suit.‎The suit by Shell was instituted against the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Minister of State.Details shortly…