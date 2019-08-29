Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Michael Wetkas, head of the North East zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has disclosed that just about three per cent of his men is corrupt.Wetkas stated this on Thursday at a town hall stakeholders meeting organised by the commission in Gombe State.He noted that the zone chose to organize the town hall meeting to interface with members of the public and civil societies for more effectiveness.He agreed that there are corrupt members of the commission but he said the number of corrupt members was exaggerated.He said, “It is unfortunate the figure that is attached to corrupt officers in the commission.“There are about 3 per cent of our men that are corrupt.”He added, “We are not happy seeing people go to jail. But that is what we have signed to do” he added.