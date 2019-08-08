



Junaid Mohammed, a Second Republic lawmaker, has rubbished the RevolutionNow protest called by the African Action Congress, AAC, 2019 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.





Mohammed described the RevolutionNow protest as a charade and meaningless venture, which should be ignored.





Recall that the Department of State Services, DSS, had arrested Sowore after he called for a revolution.





Despite Sowore’s arrest, the protest was held in pockets of locations.





Reacting to the protest, Mohammed insisted that there was a sinister motive behind the call for the protest, stressing that Sowore lacks understanding of the true meaning of revolution.





He said: “This whole call for RevolutionNow is meaningless and a charade, I think there is a sinister motive and there is a need to expose those who are behind this. The call was so quick, Sowore’s case was disposed of only last month after he went through the charade of forming a party and becoming the presidential candidate, went to Rivers to install a candidate there and within one month they have now revolved into a revolution.





“Sowore is now the one calling for a revolution, if you call for a revolution against a state or government, it means you don’t believe in it right? And want changes by some kind of violence which is a revolution.





“After you participate in an election and never won even a ward then you are now calling for a revolution, please who is fooling who? I think Sowore needs to go back to school and read what revolution is all about.





“The action of this man has complicated lives of those of us who want a change of authority in this country and has also complicated life for those who genuinely would like to carry out a revolution which is not a tea party, it’s a very serious affair with life and death involved.





“What I find funny with some of these radicals is that they don’t know the complexity of this country.”