Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi marked his full Everton debut for Everton as the Toffees came from behind to beat Lincoln in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.Everton boss Marco Silva handed out several starting debuts as Fabian Delph, Djibril Sidibe, Iwobi and Moise Kean all made their first starts at Lincoln.It did not look good at first as Lincoln took the lead after just 21 seconds, but Everton fought back to lead thanks to a stunning free-kick from Lucas Digne and a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty.Bruno Andrade then thundered in a superb leveller for Lincoln, but Iwobi netted late on to put the Toffees back in front – his first goal for the club – before Richarlison sealed a 4-2 win at Sincil Bank.