Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described as a national shame, the refusal of the federal government to proscribe killer herdsmen despite what he termed their evil activities, stressing such travesty happen due to absence of good governance.Kayode lamented the persistent killing of innocent Nigerians in different parts of the country, noting that in the last four years, Fulani herdsmen had killed Nigerians more than the Boko Haram insurgents had done stating that over 3, 400 deaths caused by herdsmen had been recorded.He spoke in Jos at a public lecture organised by TEKAN, a federation of Christian churches in Nigeria with the theme “Good governance in Nigeria today: A crucial role of the Church.”He maintained the persistent killings in the country had lingered because there was no good governance in the country but the situation must not be allowed to continue saying, “How can there be good governance when Nigerians are being killed on daily basis without anything being done by the government to safeguard the lives of the people? How can there be good governance when Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world? In all these, government had not done anything.Those that commit these atrocities against Nigeria, God will judge them.” The former Minister added that the continued detention of Leah Sharibu and others by Boko Haram would remain a “spiritual wound” in the life of APC administration until they are freed by the government. He further urged Nigerians particularly Christians to unite and work together irrespective of their denomination.“With over 100 million population in Nigeria, Christians have a duty to ensure good governance in the country. I am fed up with people who said we should say nothing and do nothing. With the way Nigerians are being killed, Christians have a duty to stand up and resist evil that it may flee. We must fight for the weak and speak truth to power.