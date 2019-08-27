



Muhammad Babandede, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service, says the restriction of movement at the country’s borders is for national interest.





On August 20, the customs had ordered the closure of some borders to disallow movement of goods and services.





Hundreds of travellers got stranded as a result of this.





But speaking on Monday on Sunrise Daily, a Channels TV programme, Babandede said the exercise is in the national interest as they are trying to protect the country’s integrity.





“There was a border drill and there was an announcement from the office of the national security adviser,” he said.





“Our spokesperson for the closure is the Nigeria Customs because this operation is jointly carried out by the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Customs; it is a border drill.





“You know very well that a safe border is a safe nation. So we are securing these borders for our national interest.”





Babandede said they have been able to stop those who make money moving goods illegally into the country.





According to him, they have also prevented those making attempts to come into Nigeria without the required travel documents and records.





“I’m glad to say windows have been opened for people to pass through these borders from 6am to 6pm, but must enter with travelling documents and with visa if visa is required,” he said.





“It’s not a closure, it’s a border drill and Nigeria will do everything it can to protect its integrity, its border, its economy, and its people.”





The immigration did not give information on how long the exercise would last.

