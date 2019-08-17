



Vice President Yemi Osibanjo says the country’s power needs cannot be satisfied with the electricity generated from the national grid.





Speaking at the commissioning of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) reinforcement projects in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, Osibanjo said the government is opening up the sector to more investors in order to meet the national electricity demand.





“It is in my view completely impossible, to satisfy Nigeria’s power demands from the national grid alone. There must be independent power suppliers,” he said.





The vice president said the government will bring in solar plants into the national grid.









“This was achieved through the efforts of government and its private sector partners in the rehabilitation and commissioning of turbines in Shiroro, Egbin, Delta Power, Sapele and Gbarain.





“Before the end of the year, new generation is expected from Gbarain and an extra 115 MW; Kashimbilla (40 MW); Afam III Fast Power (240 MW); Gurara (30 MW); Dadin Kowa (29 MW); and Kaduna (215 MW).





“In the long term, several solar plants will come on stream. The national grid already has the capacity to transmit 7,000MW, an increase from less than about 5,000MW in 2015 and this is due to the completion and improvement of several transmission projects.”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday