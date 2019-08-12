



General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has created fresh controversy on taking of the Holy Communion, saying it is an aberration for churches to take it during the day time.





Almost all churches in Nigeria and all over the world take the Lord Supper (Holy Communion) during service time in the day.





But Adeboye said whenever he attended other churches, he always desisted from taking the Lord’s Supper because it is wrong.





Speaking at the Holy Communion service at the just-concluded 67th convention of the church at the new auditorium at the Redemption Camp, Adeboye, who preached on the importance of the Holy Communion in line with the theme of the convention which is “And God Said,” pointed out that “the first time the Passover was taken in the Bible, it was taken in the night on the eve of the Israelites freedom from Egypt. Jesus also took it in the night with his disciples.”

According to him, whenever he is invited to some churches and they were serving Holy Communion in the day, he would decline taking by simply stating: “I am fasting.”





Adeboye posited that taking of the Holy Communion at night is symbolic, adding that “Tears may endure for the night but joy comes in the morning. The night period is symbolic. It means the end of sorrow. It means the end of suffering. It means the end of stagnation. The supper is taken in the night and not in the day.”





He explained further the Holy Communion is a serious matter and should not be taken unworthily.





“Many are eating it unworthily that is why they are experiencing so many things they should not experience. You can’t come to the Lord’s Table and bear grudges and harbor hatred in your heart against your brother or sister. You will be doing yourself a great harm,” he said in a report by the Nation.