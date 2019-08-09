 ‘Is this their own version of #EndSARS?’ — police #WhereIsEspiritDCorp protest sparks outrage | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Quite a number of Nigerians have taken to social media to pour out their annoyance at the Nigeria police force for protesting the death of three of its officers killed by soldiers in Taraba state.

On Wednesday, the police had accused the Nigerian army of killing three of its personnel while freeing a kidnap suspect.

In its reply, the army said the police officers killed by its soldiers were mistaken for kidnappers.

Using the hashtag #WhereIsEspiritDCorp, the police took to its official Twitter page on Thursday to release the identities of the men who died in the line of duty.


It also protested the non-existent spirit of ‘camaraderie’ that should exist between itself and the army.

“Esprit De Corps” is a moral-boosting feeling of mutual loyalty shared among security operatives, particularly in the face of opposition or hardship.


The protest did not go down well with a segment of Nigerian users who took to the comment section of the post to share countless incidents where innocent civilians were killed by police officers and nothing was done.

While some users expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers, others compared the hashtag to #ENDSARS — which is used by Nigerians to demand for the scraping of the force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“Nigeria Police Force are on Twitter trending #WhereIsEspiritDCorp, their own version of #EndSARS for their officers murdered by soldiers yesterday,” a user wrote.

“#WhereIsEspiritDCorp when your men also kill ordinary citizen because of N20 or N50? #KayodeJohnson was allegedly shot and killed by SACS. Those wrongly killed by your men have families too. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” another user wrote.

Here is what some Nigerians had to say:



















