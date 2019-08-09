Quite a number of Nigerians have taken to social media to pour out their annoyance at the Nigeria police force for protesting the death of three of its officers killed by soldiers in Taraba state.





On Wednesday, the police had accused the Nigerian army of killing three of its personnel while freeing a kidnap suspect.





In its reply, the army said the police officers killed by its soldiers were mistaken for kidnappers.





Using the hashtag #WhereIsEspiritDCorp, the police took to its official Twitter page on Thursday to release the identities of the men who died in the line of duty.

It also protested the non-existent spirit of ‘camaraderie’ that should exist between itself and the army.





“Esprit De Corps” is a moral-boosting feeling of mutual loyalty shared among security operatives, particularly in the face of opposition or hardship.

The protest did not go down well with a segment of Nigerian users who took to the comment section of the post to share countless incidents where innocent civilians were killed by police officers and nothing was done.





While some users expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers, others compared the hashtag to #ENDSARS — which is used by Nigerians to demand for the scraping of the force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).





“Nigeria Police Force are on Twitter trending #WhereIsEspiritDCorp, their own version of #EndSARS for their officers murdered by soldiers yesterday,” a user wrote.





“#WhereIsEspiritDCorp when your men also kill ordinary citizen because of N20 or N50? #KayodeJohnson was allegedly shot and killed by SACS. Those wrongly killed by your men have families too. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” another user wrote.





Here is what some Nigerians had to say:

see thread so you people can use twitter — capi oloye (@akin_0000) August 8, 2019



This is how it feels when people protest against bad government and your people shoot right at them

This is how it feels when you guys act god for the freaking peanuts you collect.https://t.co/mzs8s5cIuR This is how it feels when your people go on rampage killing innocent citizens.This is how it feels when people protest against bad government and your people shoot right at themThis is how it feels when you guys act god for the freaking peanuts you collect. #WhereIsEspiritDCorp August 8, 2019



The Army should produce the kidnapper arrested by these gallant men. https://t.co/iUBZCqlOgg Rest on heroesThe Army should produce the kidnapper arrested by these gallant men. #WhereIsEspiritDCorp August 8, 2019

I felt sad for their families, may their soul rest in peace. Do you officers think of citizens #humanright before brutalizing us? What happened in Lagos to the #RevolutionNow protesters is what? You forgot human right, soldiers forgot #WhereIsEspiritDCorp August 8, 2019

https://t.co/cVVNCIer8p I commiserate with the @PoliceNG and the families of these officers. As we have read they where distinguished and served this Great Nation with there all. We pray that God almighty comfort there love love ones. #WhereIsEspiritDCorp August 8, 2019



Now u want d innocent citizens ur men has been killing to help you run an hash tag How do u expect massive support frm Nigeria citizens ur officers are killing daily witout doing anything?Now u want d innocent citizens ur men has been killing to help you run an hash tag #WhereIsEspiritDCorp ? This is how the families of the people ur men kills daily also felt https://t.co/lO2ftkfVTh August 8, 2019



Guns don't kill people, people kill people If the report we saw was in line, it shows d Police force did not do well in establishing an inter force communication before delving into a covert operation. Try not to fan d embers of inter force crisis by asking #WhereIsEspiritDCorp Guns don't kill people, people kill people https://t.co/sfE5LiwroO August 8, 2019