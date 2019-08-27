



The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has debunked reports credited to the presidency, which stated that President Mubammadu Buhari is in Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama.





The group claimed that Buhari is in Oman instead.





Emma Powerful, the Publicity Secretary of the IPOB in a statement on Tuesday claimed that pictures and videos of Buhari circulated by the media team of the president were Photoshop and doctored clips.





The Pro-Biafra group, however, assured its members across the globe of its resolve to ensure that they have initiated moves to push for the arrest of Buhari whenever he is sighted in Japan.

“I am ashamed that supposedly reputable media houses and a few other popular newspapers, knowingly or unknowingly allowed themselves to become conduit in the propagation of deliberate falsehood designed to deceive the public into believing that Jubri-Buhari is in Japan when clearly he was in Oman.





“This model of governance is now regular and extensive use of fake photo-shopped images and digitally altered videos is the reason why Nigeria can never move forward, becomes a developed nation or be regarded as a civilised country.





“No sane country can function on lies and expect to survive the consequential backlash from the righteous majority. What APC and Fulani cabal have done throughout their rule is to entrench the repugnant culture of Oluwale (the home of document forgery is Africa) into Aso Rock.





“They may have succeeded in deceiving their fellow Nigerians but they cannot deceive us Biafrans.”

