



Balarabe Musa, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, has hinted that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is creating enemies for the South East in their push for 2023 presidency.





Musa insisted that IPOB was making it difficult for an Igbo presidency to emerge in 2023.





He said this in response to the call for zoning of the presidency to the South East in 2023.





In a statement, Musa said: “IPOB are now breeding enemies for the South East. We are campaigning for the presidency to go to the South East, even though zoning was introduced by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that we are opposed to.









“So we support the zoning and we are saying the presidency should go to the South East and we have our reason. Now, they are making our job even more difficult and they are not helping even the people in the South East .”





Musa also condemned the attack on former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu by some members of IPOB in Germany.





According to Musa: “IPOB is wrong to have attacked the former deputy president of the Senate. Even though we are opposed to them because they are a separatist organisation, because they are an organisation that wants to separate NIGERIA, but we also have sympathy for them because they have genuine grievances.





“They are now spoiling the little sympathy they have by doing what they did. It is uncalled for, the person they attacked is an individual, not an organisation. I think it’s wrong for them to have done so.





“They are also making it difficult for us. Even though we are opposed to them as a separatist group, we have sympathy for them because of their grievances.





“But this mindless violence is making them to lose sympathy. I expect them to be concerned with organisations, not individuals; they should engage individuals with reasons. They should stop this violence.”

