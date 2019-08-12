The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged governments at all levels to fashion out ways of transforming Nigeria’s educational system to strengthen the capacity of the Nigerian youth.Gbajabiamila also said he will use his office as Speaker to speed up the legislative process on a bill seeking to establish Nigeria Education Bank.The Speaker, in a message commemorating the International Youth Day, themed, ‘Transforming Education,’ said the essence of education was to proffer solutions to challenges confronting humanity.In a message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, in Abuja on Monday, Gbajabiamila noted that governments at all levels had the primary responsibility of ensuring that every Nigerian is given access to basic and qualitative education.“As we celebrate the International Youth Day, I intend to use the office of the Speaker and the instrumentality of the law to fast track the passage of this and other bills that are capable of restoring hope to our youth to reposition them for the tasks of nation-building and global competitiveness.”