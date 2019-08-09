The South-East Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Siddiki Gidado, has claimed that bandits are responsible for most killings and kidnappings in the geo-political zone.Gidado stated that although there might be few bad eggs among the Fulani, most of the kidnappings and killings could also be attributed to other cattle rearers.He said these groups include Shua Arabs, Kanuri, Igbo, Tiv and Jukun, who he noted, normally dress like Fulani and commit such offences.“In every tribe, you have bad eggs and when some evil acts are carried out, the entire tribe is made to take the blame.“Most killings are attributed to Fulani when they are not the culprits,” Gidado told Guardian.The MACBAN leader also appreciated the robust, cordial relationship between the group and South-East Governors.