



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says Frankland Briyai, its resident electoral commissioner in Cross River state, breached the code of conduct while declaring his political ambition.





On Thursday, Briyai announced that he had resigned in order to contest the November governorship election in Bayelsa state.





He had told journalists at the commission’s office in Calabar that he would contest the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





But reacting via a statement on Friday, Festus Okoye, chairman, information and voter education committee at INEC, said making such announcement within the commission’s premises is forbidden by law.

Okoye added that despite making announcement on his resignation, the commission is yet to receive any communication on this from Briyai.





He said section 306(2) of the 1999 constitution states that the resignation of such appointment takes effect upon receipt of the letter of resignation by the appointing authority.





“While it is the right of any commissioner or official of the commission to resign his or her appointment and join any political party of his/her choice and to aspire for any office or position, INEC frowns at the use of its premises or facilities for any political purpose as this is unlawful and contrary to the Code of Conduct subscribed to by all its officials,” he said.





“Following his declaration, the Commission has relieved Dr. Briyai of his duties as a resident electoral commissioner and withdrawn all powers delegated to him,” the statement added.





“Consequently, the Administrative Secretary of Cross River State has been directed to oversee the office and take over the functions and duties of the REC until further notice.”