



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified its statement on the ‘sack’ of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Cross River State, Dr Frankland Briyai.





Briyai had earlier announced his resignation on Thursday to contest the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.





But INEC National Commissioner and Director of Voter Education, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said the commission does not have the power to take such action.





He, however, explained that INEC could only delegate power, duties, and responsibilities.

“I don’t think we have the power to sack a REC,” Osaze-Uzzi said during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.





He added, “The REC’s duty, powers, and responsibility have been delegated by the commission. What the commission just have power to do is delegate his power, delegate his duty, delegate responsibility.





“In this particular case, we have withdrawn that delegated power such that Dr Brayai no longer functions as the REC of Cross River State. He has said he has even resigned anyway.”