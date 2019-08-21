Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

President Muhammadu Buhari has begun the inauguration of his second term cabinet on Wednesday with the swearing-in of Mr. Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.Mustapha, who was first appointed the SGF to replace Babachir Lawal was sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari.Meanwhile, the swearing-in of the minister designates has also began.The swearing-in of the minister designates is being done in batches of five.