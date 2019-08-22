



President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted his cabinet of 44 portfolios – but there is a certain “familiarity” about the composition.





Hinging on zonal distribution, some regions have more junior ministerial positions than others, just as another region takes a large slice of the senior positions.





Out of the 44 positions, the north-west alone, Buhari’s zone, has nine senior ministerial portfolios, but no junior portfolio.





The southeast has three senior ministerial positions and three junior portfolios; the south-south has three substantive positions in the cabinet, and four junior.





The south-west has five substantive positions, and three junior positions. The north-central has three senior positions, and four junior positions, while the north-east has four senior positions and three junior positions.





The north-west takes a generous portion both in the number of portfolios and in the strength of the offices.





NORTH-CENTRAL

S/N NAME STATE PORTFOLIO 1 George Akume Benue Minister of special duties and international affairs 2 Ramatu Tijani Kogi Minister of state federal capital territory (FCT) 3 Lai Mohammed Kwara Minister of information and culture 4 Gbemisola Saraki Kwara Minister of state for transportation 5 Muhammed Abdullahi Nasarawa Minister of state science and technology 6 Zubairu Dada Niger Minister of foreign affairs, state 7 Pauline Tallen Plateau Minister of women affairs

NORTH-EAST





S/N NAME STATE PORTFOLIO 1 Mohammed Bello Adamawa Minister of federal capital territory (FCT) 2 Adamu Adamu Bauchi Minister of education 3 Mariam Katagum Bauchi Minister state industry, trade and investment 4 Mustapha Baba Shehuri Borno Minister of state for agriculture and rural development 5 Ali Pantami Gombe Minister of communication 6 Saleh Mamman Taraba Minister of power 7 Abubakar Aliyu Yobe Minister of state works and housing

NORTH-WEST





S/N NAME STATE PORTFOLIO 1 Suleiman Adamu Jigawa Minister of water resources 2 Mohammed Mahmoud Kaduna Minister of environment 3 Zainab Ahmed Kaduna Minister of finance 4 Sabo Nanono Kano Minister of agriculture and rural development 5 Bashir Salihi Magashi Kano Minister of defence 6 Muhammadu Buhari Katsina Minister of petroleum 7 Hadi Sirika Katsina Minister of aviation 8 Abubakar Malami Kebbi Minister of justice 9 Muhammadu Dingyadi Sokoto Minister of police affairs 10 Sadiya Umar Farouk Zamfara Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development

SOUTH-EAST





S/N NAME STATE PORTFOLIO 1 Uchechukwu Ogah Abia Minister of state mines and steel development 2 Chris Ngige Anambra Minister of labour and employment 3 Sharon Ikeazor Anambra Anambra Minister of state for environment 4 Ogbonnaya Onu Ebonyi Minister of science and technology 5 Geofrey Onyeama Enugu Minister of foreign affairs 6 Emeka Nwajuba Imo Minister of sate for education

SOUTH-SOUTH





S/N NAME STATE PORTFOLIO 1 Godswill Akpabio Akwa Ibom Minister for Niger Delta 2 Timipre Sylva Bayelsa Minister of state for petroleum 3 Goddy Agba Cross Rivers Minister of state power 4 Festus Keyamo Delta Minister of state Niger Delta 5 Osagie Ehanire Edo Minister of health 6 Clement Agba Edo Minister of state budget and national planning 7 Rotimi Amaechi Rivers Minister of transportation

S/N NAME STATE PORTFOLIO 1 Adeniyi Adebayo Ekiti Minister of industry, trade and investment 2 Babatunde Fashola Lagos Minister of works and housing 3 Olorunnimbe Mamora Lagos Minister of state health 4 Olamilekan Adegbite Ogun Minister of mines and steel development 5 Tayo Alasoadura Ondo Minister of state labour and employment 6 Rauf Aregbesola Niger Minister of interior 7 Sunday Dare Oyo Minister of youth and sports





