President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted his cabinet of 44 portfolios – but there is a certain “familiarity” about the composition.
Hinging on zonal distribution, some regions have more junior ministerial positions than others, just as another region takes a large slice of the senior positions.
Out of the 44 positions, the north-west alone, Buhari’s zone, has nine senior ministerial portfolios, but no junior portfolio.
The southeast has three senior ministerial positions and three junior portfolios; the south-south has three substantive positions in the cabinet, and four junior.
The south-west has five substantive positions, and three junior positions. The north-central has three senior positions, and four junior positions, while the north-east has four senior positions and three junior positions.
The north-west takes a generous portion both in the number of portfolios and in the strength of the offices.
NORTH-CENTRAL
|S/N
|NAME
|STATE
|PORTFOLIO
|1
|George Akume
|Benue
|Minister of special duties and international affairs
|2
|Ramatu Tijani
|Kogi
|Minister of state federal capital territory (FCT)
|3
|Lai Mohammed
|Kwara
|Minister of information and culture
|4
|Gbemisola Saraki
|Kwara
|Minister of state for transportation
|5
|Muhammed Abdullahi
|Nasarawa
|Minister of state science and technology
|6
|Zubairu Dada
|Niger
|Minister of foreign affairs, state
|7
|Pauline Tallen
|Plateau
|Minister of women affairs
NORTH-EAST
|S/N
|NAME
|STATE
|PORTFOLIO
|1
|Mohammed Bello
|Adamawa
|Minister of federal capital territory (FCT)
|2
|Adamu Adamu
|Bauchi
|Minister of education
|3
|Mariam Katagum
|Bauchi
|Minister state industry, trade and investment
|4
|Mustapha Baba Shehuri
|Borno
|Minister of state for agriculture and rural development
|5
|Ali Pantami
|Gombe
|Minister of communication
|6
|Saleh Mamman
|Taraba
|Minister of power
|7
|Abubakar Aliyu
|Yobe
|Minister of state works and housing
NORTH-WEST
|S/N
|NAME
|STATE
|PORTFOLIO
|1
|Suleiman Adamu
|Jigawa
|Minister of water resources
|2
|Mohammed Mahmoud
|Kaduna
|Minister of environment
|3
|Zainab Ahmed
|Kaduna
|Minister of finance
|4
|Sabo Nanono
|Kano
|Minister of agriculture and rural development
|5
|Bashir Salihi Magashi
|Kano
|Minister of defence
|6
|Muhammadu Buhari
|Katsina
|Minister of petroleum
|7
|Hadi Sirika
|Katsina
|Minister of aviation
|8
|Abubakar Malami
|Kebbi
|Minister of justice
|9
|Muhammadu Dingyadi
|Sokoto
|Minister of police affairs
|10
|Sadiya Umar Farouk
|Zamfara
|Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development
SOUTH-EAST
|S/N
|NAME
|STATE
|PORTFOLIO
|1
|Uchechukwu Ogah
|Abia
|Minister of state mines and steel development
|2
|Chris Ngige
|Anambra
|Minister of labour and employment
|3
|Sharon Ikeazor Anambra
|Anambra
|Minister of state for environment
|4
|Ogbonnaya Onu
|Ebonyi
|Minister of science and technology
|5
|Geofrey Onyeama
|Enugu
|Minister of foreign affairs
|6
|Emeka Nwajuba
|Imo
|Minister of sate for education
SOUTH-SOUTH
|S/N
|NAME
|STATE
|PORTFOLIO
|1
|Godswill Akpabio
|Akwa Ibom
|Minister for Niger Delta
|2
|Timipre Sylva
|Bayelsa
|Minister of state for petroleum
|3
|Goddy Agba
|Cross Rivers
|Minister of state power
|4
|Festus Keyamo
|Delta
|Minister of state Niger Delta
|5
|Osagie Ehanire
|Edo
|Minister of health
|6
|Clement Agba
|Edo
|Minister of state budget and national planning
|7
|Rotimi Amaechi
|Rivers
|Minister of transportation
|S/N
|NAME
|STATE
|PORTFOLIO
|1
|Adeniyi Adebayo
|Ekiti
|Minister of industry, trade and investment
|2
|Babatunde Fashola
|Lagos
|Minister of works and housing
|3
|Olorunnimbe Mamora
|Lagos
|Minister of state health
|4
|Olamilekan Adegbite
|Ogun
|Minister of mines and steel development
|5
|Tayo Alasoadura
|Ondo
|Minister of state labour and employment
|6
|Rauf Aregbesola
|Niger
|Minister of interior
|7
|Sunday Dare
|Oyo
|Minister of youth and sports
