IN DETAIL: North-west gets 10 senior portfolios, south-west 5, south-east 3

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted  his cabinet of 44 portfolios – but there is a certain “familiarity” about the composition.

Hinging on zonal distribution, some regions have more junior ministerial positions than others, just as another region takes a large slice of the senior positions.

Out of the 44  positions, the north-west alone, Buhari’s zone, has nine senior ministerial portfolios, but no junior portfolio.

The southeast has three senior ministerial positions and three junior portfolios; the south-south has three substantive positions in the cabinet, and four junior.


The south-west has five substantive positions, and three junior positions. The north-central has three senior positions, and four junior positions, while the north-east has four senior positions and three junior positions.

The north-west takes a generous portion both in the number of portfolios and in the strength of the offices.

NORTH-CENTRAL

S/NNAME STATEPORTFOLIO
1George AkumeBenueMinister of special duties and international affairs
2Ramatu TijaniKogiMinister of state federal capital territory (FCT)
3Lai MohammedKwaraMinister of information and culture
4Gbemisola SarakiKwaraMinister of state for transportation
5Muhammed AbdullahiNasarawaMinister of state science and technology
6Zubairu DadaNigerMinister of foreign affairs, state
7Pauline TallenPlateauMinister of women affairs

NORTH-EAST 

S/NNAME STATEPORTFOLIO
1Mohammed BelloAdamawa Minister of federal capital territory (FCT)
2Adamu AdamuBauchiMinister of education
3Mariam KatagumBauchiMinister state industry, trade and investment
4Mustapha Baba ShehuriBornoMinister of state for agriculture and rural development
5Ali PantamiGombeMinister of communication
6Saleh MammanTarabaMinister of power
7Abubakar AliyuYobeMinister of state works and housing

NORTH-WEST 

S/NNAME STATEPORTFOLIO
1Suleiman AdamuJigawaMinister of water resources
2Mohammed MahmoudKadunaMinister of environment
3Zainab AhmedKadunaMinister of finance
4Sabo NanonoKanoMinister of agriculture and rural development
5Bashir Salihi MagashiKanoMinister of defence
6Muhammadu BuhariKatsinaMinister of petroleum
7Hadi SirikaKatsinaMinister of aviation
8Abubakar MalamiKebbiMinister of justice
9Muhammadu DingyadiSokotoMinister of police affairs
10Sadiya Umar FaroukZamfaraMinister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development

SOUTH-EAST

S/NNAME STATEPORTFOLIO
1Uchechukwu OgahAbiaMinister of state mines and steel development
2Chris NgigeAnambraMinister of labour and employment
3Sharon Ikeazor AnambraAnambraMinister of state for environment
4Ogbonnaya OnuEbonyiMinister of science and technology
5Geofrey OnyeamaEnuguMinister of foreign affairs
6Emeka NwajubaImoMinister of sate for education

SOUTH-SOUTH 

S/NNAME STATEPORTFOLIO
1Godswill AkpabioAkwa IbomMinister for Niger Delta
2Timipre SylvaBayelsaMinister of state for petroleum
3Goddy AgbaCross RiversMinister of state power
4Festus KeyamoDeltaMinister of state Niger Delta
5Osagie EhanireEdoMinister of health
6Clement AgbaEdoMinister of state budget and national planning
7Rotimi AmaechiRiversMinister of transportation
SOUTH-WEST
S/NNAME STATEPORTFOLIO
1Adeniyi AdebayoEkitiMinister of industry, trade and investment
2Babatunde FasholaLagosMinister of works and housing
3Olorunnimbe MamoraLagosMinister of state health
4Olamilekan AdegbiteOgunMinister of mines and steel development
5Tayo AlasoaduraOndoMinister of state labour and employment
6Rauf AregbesolaNigerMinister of interior
7Sunday DareOyoMinister of youth and sports






