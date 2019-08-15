The Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has announced a former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo, as his Senior Special Assistant on sports matters.Ihedioha, made the announcement on Wednesday at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital when the former Arsenal player visited him, according to a statement issued by the governor’s aide on new media, Izuchukwu Akwarandu.The statement read “The governor, Emeka Ihedioha, received one of the country’s football legends, Kanu Nwankwo, at the Government House, Owerri, on August 14, 2019.”“Papilo, as fondly called by his fans, came to present his most recent CAF award, which was given to him at the just concluded Nations Cup in Egypt, to the sports-loving governor of Imo State. The star also presented a branded jersey to the governor.”“The governor while welcoming the former Super Eagles goal poacher, announced Kanu Nwankwo as his Senior Special Assistant on Sports.”