The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has rejected the stringent conditions imposed by the Kaduna State Government on Ibrahim El-Zakzaky as part of his terms of release for a medical trip to India.It described the conditions as “a desperate move by (Gov. Nasir) el-Rufai to assassinate the Sheikh in detention.”The Shi’ites who held a brief protest in Wuse area of Abuja on Thursday, turned down the conditions, stating that they were unacceptable.The IMN spokesman, Abdullahi Musa, in a statement explained that the Kaduna state governor imposed the harsh conditions to prevent El-Zakzaky from being released from custody.Among other conditions, the state government had demanded that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must confirm the appointments of the IMN leader and his wife with the Medanta Hospital, India, and undertake all necessary diplomatic arrangements and protocols to ensure compliance with the conditions of the medical leave.It also said the FG must obtain from the Indian government an irrevocable guarantee that it will not entertain any application by the defendants/applicants or any third party seeking asylum under any guise or conferring the status of political prisoners or any other status aside from being medical patients on the defendants/applicants.But the INM in its statement said, “Sequel to the press statement released by Kaduna State Government dated August, 7 and signed by Samuel Aruwan stating terms and conditions for the medical leave of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, we wish to inform the public that the conditions are not more than a desperate move by el-Rufai to assassinate the Sheikh in detention, and we hereby turn down the conditions.”It reminded the public that the terms were not from the court or the Department of State Services which is holding El-Zakzaky and his wife.