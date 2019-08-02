



The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has asked a federal high court in Abuja to set aside the proscription order on the group.





The federal government had proscribed the IMN after a federal high court in Abuja had declared the group a terrorist organisation.





In a suit filed on Friday before Nkeonye Maya, the group challenged the ex parte application filed before the court by the federal government.





Haruna Magashi, the legal counsel who filed the suit, said the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the ex parte order against IMN, a non-jurist body which is not yet registered.

In the notice, Magashi also noted that the order breached the fundamental right to a fair hearing, freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.





“We pray the court to set aside, discharge and or vacate the ex-parte order of this Hon court made on 26 July 2019, declaring the activities of the respondent as amounting to act of terrorism and illegality,” he said.





“An order setting aside or vacating the order of the court proscribing the existence and activities of the respondent in any part of Nigeria





“An order restraining any person or group of person from participating in any manner in any of the activities of the respondent under any circumstance.”



