Former Tanzania head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has expressed his readiness to manage the Super Eagles if given the opportunity.In a chat with Brila Fm from his holiday base in Spain, Amuneke said he is done with the age-grade level and if given the opportunity, with the experience has garnered, so far, he is ready for the Eagles’ big job.“Nigeria is my country, I have said if given the opportunity to serve, I’m ready. As I said earlier, I thank them because when I came back to coach the Under 17 team, we were given opportunity, and I’m happy that all through the process we achieved a lot; we were able to learn and also win titles,” he said.The former Barcelona star helped Tanzania to qualify for the African Cup of Nations after 39 years.Amuneke managed the Golden Eaglets to win the U17 World Cup in 2015, after winning it in 2013 as an assistant to late Coach Manu Garba.