



Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, says his administration has done its best in the last three years.





In a statement to commemorate the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Bello said he is overjoyed because government workers in the state have been paid salaries up till July.





“My New Direction administration has done its best in the last three and a half years to implement our New Direction Blueprint, our agenda for moving Kogi State forward to the ‘Next Level’ on all fronts,” he said.





“Of course, the progress we have made would not have been possible without the sacrifice, understanding and commitment of our citizens. In particular, our civil servants have had to exercise uncommon patience as we laboured to sanitise and digitise our workforce and payroll… Our civil servants have had to exercise uncommon patience as we laboured to sanitise and digitise our workforce and payroll.





“I am therefore overjoyed that we have been able to update till July, 2019 payments to every cleared worker. I appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari’s for his roles getting the the Bailout to us.





“It is heartwarming to note that today, Kogi State government no longer owes its Civil Servants. We intend to keep payments prompt going forward.”





The governor said if the people of Kogi support him for a second term, he would prioritise the interests of the state.





“I give our people my solemn assurance that I will not relent in placing the overall interests of state above all else if they entrust me with a second term in office on November 16,” he said.





“The pursuit of happiness, harmony, cohesion, unity, security, political stability, progress, equity, justice and above all prosperity which formed the bedrock of my first term will still characterise my second term.





“I sincerely congratulate all believers who successfully undertook the Eid-El-Kabir this year.





“As they conclude the rites of the Hajj and prepare to return home, we all join them in offering special prayers for greater security, peace, unity and progress in our dear state and country, as well as for the peaceful and successful conduct of the next gubernatorial elections in Kogi state.”





Government insiders revealed that before the N30.8 billion bail-out he received from the federal government in July, Kogi workers had not been paid for over two years and pensioners as well as retirees were still being owed.