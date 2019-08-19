Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Ahead of their inauguration on Wednesday, ministers designate are attending a two-day retreat in Abuja.President Muhammadu Buhari has just declared the session open.Addressing the ministers, the President said the country and the administration would rely on them to implement policies and programmes to lift Nigerians out of poverty.“I count on you”, Buhari stated.He added “We must work as a team. Working as a team demands that we know what the next person is doing. You must open communication with your colleagues. Lack of communication leads to lack of cooperation and sub-optimal performance.“We are working to lift Nigerians out of poverty and set them on the path to prosperity. We intend to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty over the next 10 years.”Buhari went on to congratulate the new members of his cabinet.He said, “I congratulate all newcomers who are joining the first-termers. You’re in office to assist and advise the President in running the affairs of Nigeria. A great privilege to be called to serve and you must grasp the chance with two hands and put in your best efforts.”The ministers designate had earlier being addressed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who told them, “All our work must connect to the aspirations of the people.”Present at the retreat were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.The session went into closed-doors soon after Buhari’s speech.