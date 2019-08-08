



Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state, says Emeka Ihedioha, his successor, wants to destroy the legacies of the All Progressives Congress in the state so as to remain in power.





In a statement issued by Sam Onwuemeodo, his media aide, Okorocha said he left N42.5billion in the coffers of the state, but that his successor had not undertaken any road project since he assumed office.





“The governor Emeka Ihedioha-led PDP government in the state is simply fighting back because of the defeat they suffered in 2011 and 2015 in the hands of senator Rochas Okorocha,’’ he said.





“They are also playing the politics of how to remain in power in the state having known that they didn’t win the 2019 governorship election because before now, nobody had become the governor of the state with bloated figures from only three out of the 27 local government areas in the state.





“For them too, having known that Imo remains the strongest hold of APC in the south-east, they now feel that once APC is destroyed in Imo, the party has been destroyed in the south-east. That is another major reason for the current hostility against Okorocha, his amazing achievements and APC members in Imo.”