The governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, has constituted a judicial commission of inquiry to probe land deals in the state between 2006 and 2019.Ihedioha in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, named Justice Florence Duruoha, the chairman of the probe panel.The governor explained that the essence of the panel was to “rest the vexatious issues of alleged breach and irregularities in land administration.”Ihedioha, said that he was exercising the powers conferred on him by section 3 of the Commission Of Inquiry (cap. 24), Laws of Eastern Nigeria, 1963.The panel which was given two months to complete the assignment includes; Emmanuel E. Nze, Cajethan Ohiri, Surveyor Mezu C. Ozowara, Nkiru Victoria Onwu, Kelly Azike; while, Mr. Isaac Oguzie will serve as the secretary.The statement read partly “in a bid to rest the vexatious issues of alleged breach and irregularities in land administration in the state, Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has instituted a judicial commission of inquiry on lands and related matters.”“The Commission shall have full powers and authority to hold hearings which shall be conducted in a manner prescribed by the Commission of Inquiry law.”