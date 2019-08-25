Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has denied an allegation by his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, that he spent N2.8bn on monthly environmental sanitation.A statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Mr Steve Osuji, said only N25m was used for the monthly exercise.This came just as Okorocha faulted the petition to the Inspector-General of Police by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party against him.However, Ihedioha, in his reaction to the monthly sanitation, described Okorocha’s allegation as unfortunate.The statement read in part, “The administration of Emeka Ihedioha is very prudent and sensitive to the plight of the people of Imo State, unlike that of Okorocha that was notorious for unbridled fiscal recklessness in his time.“Available records show that in eight years, former Governor Okorocha mismanaged about N1trn belonging to Imo State. We are taking our time to investigate the numerous atrocities of the last administration and certainly, he must answer for all the evil he did against the people of Imo State.”But Okorocha in a statement by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, urged the Inspector-General of Police to disregard the PDP letter claiming that the PDP was a confused party.He said, “Governor Ihedioha was also quoted to have said that Okorocha stole N1trn as against the N200bn he had earlier claimed. We want to appeal to the IGP to disregard the letter because it was by all standard, very deceitful and an after-thought.”