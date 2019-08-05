



Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has summoned all the policemen attached to the special presidential investigation panel for recovery of public property (SPIP).





In a letter dated July 31, and signed by Idowu Owohunwa, principal staff officer to the IGP, the policemen were asked to meet the IGP for an “urgent meeting” in his office.





The letter stated that the officer in charge of the police personnel should attend meeting with the “comprehensive nominal roll of all Police personnel attached to the Panel.”





“I am directed by the Inspector-General of Police to convey his directive that, you inform DCP Sunday Babaji to lead all Police personnel attached to the Special Investigative Panel (SIP) to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday, 2nd August, 2019, by 1000hrs for an urgent briefing with him,” the letter read.





It was, however, learnt that the officers were asked to return on a later date after waiting for about five hours without meeting the IGP.





‘SUSPICIOUS INVITATION’





The police personnel were invited a day after the panel wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, informing him of its ongoing investigation of some senior government officials accused of abuse of office and money laundering.





In the letter received by the president’s office on July 30, Okoi Obono-Obla, SPIP chairman, called for “necessary action” against those being investigated.





These officers would face the IGP





The letter read: “The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, in line with its mandate, is carrying out investigation activities on some past and serving public and civil servants in the Federal Ministry of Information and Petroleum Equalisation Fund.





“Investigation is at an advanced stage and cases of money laundering, corrupt enrichment, acquisition of wealth beyond legitimate earning and flagrant abuse of office are b being established against these officials.





“Sir, accordingly, we forward herewith reports on these cases for your attention and necessary action.”





CORRUPTION FIGHTING BACK?





An insider revealed that the police invitation was a ploy to intimidate the panel by those accused of corruption.





The source fingered Aisha Usman, general manager in charge of operations at the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), as being behind the police invitation.





Usman had in June alleged that the sum of $30,000 was stolen in her residence by the policemen attached to the panel.





“She (Usman) and the sponsors have incited the IGP to intimidate the police officers working for the SPIP through the summon attached. May of the corrupt officials caught are influencing politicians and law enforcement agencies to intimidate law enforcement agencies,” the source said.