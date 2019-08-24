



A member of the 8th National Assembly, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has said the 2023 Presidency may elude the South if the South- East and South- West clamouring for it are not united.





Sani said the two geopolitical zones must unite and decide on a single candidate that would represent the southern part of the country as the nation’s President.





He spoke in Abuja on Saturday at an interactive session organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, FCT Council.





Sani said the ruling class was unyielding to ideas of a rotational presidency and that it would take only a united southern region to press home the political solution adopted for all parts of the country to create a sense of belonging in the governance of Nigeria.

He said while it may be unfair for the North to hold on to power after 2023, the southern bloc must unite to confront the posture of those in power as against its inter-regional campaign on who is qualified or otherwise to run for 2023 from the South.





He hinted that the northern region might produce the next President after President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 if the Yoruba and the Igbo remained divided on the issue.





The Senator said, “It will be unfair for other sections of the country if one section uses its topographic or demographic advantage to hold onto power, knowing full well that it was not the topography or demographic advantage that delivered them to power.





“Rotation of power is what I prescribe and stood for, whether that power goes to the East or West, it is dependent on the people from the South.





“What I will say is that there is a possibility of producing a Northern president in 2023 if the East and the West remain divided in their resolve on the governance of the Country.





“It is this division that will be exploited by those who are proposing the issue of competence,” Sani stated.

