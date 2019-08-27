Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has said the NYSC will not pay any ransom for the release of any kidnapped corps member.He advised corps members to be security conscious and be mindful of their movements.Ibrahim also advised them to cultivate the habit of going to bed at 6pm.The military officer said these on Sunday when he made an unannounced visit to the NYSC orientation camp in Katsina.It was the DG’s second visit to the camp following the death of three corps members serving in the state in a road crash.“The NYSC will never pay ransom if any corps member is kidnapped. Corps members are therefore advised to secure themselves as much as possible to avoid being kidnapped,” Ibrahim was quoted as saying in a statement by spokesman for the NYSC in Katsina State.He warned them to always obtain permission before travelling out of their areas.