The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission said items worth more than N117m, which were meant for constituency projects, were uncovered at a property allegedly belonging to the senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State.A statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said the items comprised of 168 motorcycles and 51 tricycles.She added that they were stashed away in the premises located at Mkpologu town of the Uzo-Nwani Local Government Area, suspected to be the senator’s property.ICPC said the contract for the project was awarded on January 23, 2018 under the Sustainable Development Goals as part of the senator’s constituency projects.The statement said, “In its continuing effort at ensuring the satisfactory execution and completion of all constituency projects across the country through the Constituency Projects Tracking Group initiative, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission has again recovered items worth N117,123,375.44m from the senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State.“The items covered by this amount and recovered from the legislator are 168 and 51 numbers of motorcycles and tricycles respectively. They were discovered to be stashed away in a compound in Mkpologu town of the Uzo-Nwani Local Government Area, believed to be owned by the senator. ICPC findings indicated clearly that the contract for the procurement of the items was awarded on January 23, 2018, under the Sustainable Development Goals as part of the senator’s constituency projects.“Investigations have also shown that the companies awarded the contracts for the project are Al-Amir Int. Ltd, Du-Lumac Ltd, Com Technologies System Ltd and Chumax Agency Ltd.”The anti-graft agency noted that apart from the items highlighted, another set of items meant for another project were also recovered from the same property. The commission said the senator promised to distribute them on Tuesday under the supervision of the ICPC.ICPC added, “Additionally, ICPC recovered 203 grinding machines, 60 motorcycles and five transformers in the compound which had been procured under another constituency project. Thereupon the commission impounded all the items and sealed the senator’s compound.“The tricycles, motorcycles and grinding machines were meant to be distributed to the lawmaker’s constituents to empower them as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to alleviate poverty. The senator has pledged to ICPC that the items would be distributed to beneficiaries on Tuesday August 6, 2019.”