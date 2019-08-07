Actress and former BB Naija Double Wahala housemate, Bamike Olawunmi (Bambam) who received a car gift from her fans on the occasion of her 30th birthday, has revealed that she was raped as a young girl.
Bambam who recently got engaged to her love interest in the 2018 edition of the reality TV show, Tope Adenibuyan aka Teddy A, said she kept her rape ordeal a secret from her family.
Sharing a life experience she would love to change, the petite youngster said:” I was raped as a young girl, I kept it as a secret from my family. I don’t want that happening to me again”, she told Ndani TV.
Asked to described her relationship with Teddy A, she said grinning : “My relationship with Teddy A is loving, hectic and fun. I think I have found my soul mate”.
Reacting to a question about her love for Lagos, the multi-talented entertainer said:”You can always find food at any time of the day, I love that about Lagos”.
