Actress and former BB Naija Double Wahala housemate, Bamike Olawunmi (Bambam) who received a car gift from her fans on the occasion of her 30th birthday, has revealed that she was raped as a young girl.Bambam who recently got engaged to her love interest in the 2018 edition of the reality TV show, Tope Adenibuyan aka Teddy A, said she kept her rape ordeal a secret from her family.Sharing a life experience she would love to change, the petite youngster said:” I was raped as a young girl, I kept it as a secret from my family. I don’t want that happening to me again”, she told Ndani TV.Asked to described her relationship with Teddy A, she said grinning : “My relationship with Teddy A is loving, hectic and fun. I think I have found my soul mate”.Reacting to a question about her love for Lagos, the multi-talented entertainer said:”You can always find food at any time of the day, I love that about Lagos”.