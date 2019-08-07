Busola, wife of Nigerian soul singer Timi Dakolo has recounted how she was forced to sign police invitation letter at gunpoint.





The celebrity photographer made this known in a chat with UK Guardian.





Busola stated that the invitation letter contained allegations different from her rape accusations, which she claims have been filed with the police.





Recall that the singer’s wife had claimed that Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, raped with her when she was 16 in Ilorin.

Describing how the security agents harassed her, she said, “One was holding a gun and the second, a letter. They told me they were from IG’s (inspector general of police) office in Abuja and that I needed to sign this letter and acknowledge it”.





The occurrence happened after a tinted minibus followed her while she was driving into her home in Lagos.





On July 23, Dakolo and her husband got police invitation letters with the couple claiming that the same invitation was not extended to Fatoyinbo.





“Our culture doesn’t allow speaking of these sorts of things against anointed men of God. They’d rather hide it, and the party that is being victimized tends to live with that self-blame,” she said.





“The damage on the survivor is extremely terrible but the society, the church, keeps sweeping things under the carpet. “Is this what everybody goes through, everyone that comes out to say their truth, everybody that says something about someone that is influential?” she asked. “I felt: who’s going to be there for the common man? Who is going to be there for someone who nobody knows?





“This issue is beyond me. This is what’s happening, and the church is a place where they don’t talk about this.





“I decided to come out for me, It’s for me and others so they can begin their process of healing, so they can begin to live freely.”





The COZA cleric had returned to the pulpit on August 4, a month after stepping aside for the issue to be investigated.