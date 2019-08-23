Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Actor and filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi has said that he made N7m from his movie, ‘Saddat’.Fabiyi had posted pictures of a new Ford Sport Utility Vehicle on his Instagram page and announced that it was one of the earnings from his US movie tour.The outspoken actor said he made N7m from the sale of Saadat during the tour, after deducting outlays.Fabiyi also bought a parcel of land, some film equipment, office equipment and did some shopping on the side, all from the profits realized from the movie.According to him: “It is God, the FANS and wonderful colleagues. My fans came out offline and showed me what it means to have them. My mama no sleep for heaven forget me oh. Ese maami. Redemption!Thanks to my other colleagues who supported and came through during the tour. To my cast and crew, thank God una don collect una money during location .Many Many thanks. Ooops! the machine don reach Naija before me sha”.The likes of Biola Adebayo, Wumi Toriola, Doris Simeon and others flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.