



President Muhammadu Buhari says he always likes to be on the side of the constitution.





The president said this while speaking on the crises rocking the Edo and Bauchi states houses of assembly.





The two houses of assembly have been embroidered in crises and attempts by the national assembly to intervene had been rejected by the courts.





Speaking when he received state lawmakers from Bauchi in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari said he has been following the crises in the two assemblies.

“I am aware of the problem in Edo and Bauchi states and I try to appreciate my position as the president, the political situation vis a vis the constitution of our country, the role of the commissioners of police and the party,” he said.





”I always like to be on the side of the constitution.”





He promised to liaise with the incoming minister of justice and the inspector-general of police “to ensure that the rights of the constituencies and individuals were not abused in any form.”





He also urged the lawmakers not to give up their rights nor to compromise their integrity so as not to divide the house.





‘I WILL BE MORE CONSCIOUS OF THE PARTY’





While receiving members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national working committee, Buhari promised that he would be more conscious of the interests of the party in taking key decisions.





“It is obvious that the success of the party was more paramount in your hearts. You could have deployed the times and energy you deployed for the party for your own personal use,” the president told the party leaders.





‘‘I respect the sacrifices you are making; you can only derive satisfaction if you are working for your country and all our people because, materially, nobody can pay you for the sacrifices.





“It is not enough to just criticise certain decisions of the party without first understanding what the constitution says.”