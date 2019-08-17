Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Rising Enugu based actress, Destiny Etiko is one role interpreter who isn’t just talented but also s3xy.Etiko who turned a year older on Monday, August 12 got a car gift on her day.The car gift stirred a myriad of controversies on social media, with many doubting If she truly bought it with her hard-earned money.In a chat with The Sun, Etiko said: “I’m still super excited about my birthday. I feel happy knowing fully well that people I didn’t expect to show me love showed me so much love, so I’m happy. As for the car gift, well, I work so hard for it. Yes, but then I cannot cough out money to buy such a car; it’s not that I can’t buy a car for myself. This particular Mercedes Benz is a gift. I don’t care what people say, I won’t mention who bought it for me. That’s exactly what happened last year when my boyfriend bought me a Venza; people kept saying all sorts of things. People will always talk and I don’t care.”Reacting to a question on why she loves to flaunt her curves on social media, she said:”I have the curves, yeah! And I’m a brand ambassador of killer curves, and our waist trainer is one of the best. So, if I wear it, it brings my curves out and takes my waist in. It’s what God gave me. I didn’t do surgery to have such killer curves, so I have to flaunt it. People are saying my curves will attract all kinds of men to me on social media, but funny enough, I don’t even read my DMs (Direct Messages). I don’t go to my DM, so anybody that doesn’t contact me personally can’t have access to me.”