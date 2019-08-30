Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Like every other actress, Shan George has had her own fair share of life’s ups and downs. The ‘Finding Goodluck’ actress this morning took to her Instagram page to reveal that she has been battling a health challenge for many months and even had to undergo a very delicate spine surgery in Abuja recently.George stated that she has been battling a spine disease for so many months and has been in and out of the hospital.According to her: "I’ve been battling a spine disease for so many months now, in and out of hospital since January 2019, finally I was told d only solution is a spine surgery, a very delicate surgery that can render me permanently paralysed for d rest of my life if not properly done. I was so scared, the bill for such surgery runs into millions of naira. Long story short, I finally did the surgery In a clinic in Abuja called Brain and Spine Surgery Consortium.“I want to say a very big thank u to friends and family who went out of their way to support with d huge surgery bill, I will never forget u for supporting instead of looking for lame heartless reasons and excuses not to help. God bless u all immensely. Who says Brain, Spine and other delicate Surgeries can’t be done in Nigeria? I’m recuperating fine. Help me thank God”Shan was born to a Nigerian mum and a British dad. Controversial for having issues with her “love life”, her first marriage was when she was 16. She is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where she studied Mass Communication and went on to produce her debut movie titled All For Winnie during her final year.