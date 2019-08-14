Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Wednesday said he would not be deterred by insurgents’ intimidation and attacks in some resettled communities in the past weeks in the state.Zulum, who spoke at the inauguration of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Agro-Ranger squad, said his administration remained committed to ending insurgency and restoring peace to the state.“Let me assure our people that the recent intimidations by insurgents at Gajiram; Gajiganna, Dalori, and Gubio will never deter us from our commitments to finding peace and stability in the state.“We will not be frightened, we will not fear any threat, it rather increases our commitment and resilience until we find peace.“During my inaugural address; I pledged my commitment towards upholding Section 14 (1b) of the constitution that categorically states that the security and welfare of the people are the primary purposes of government.“I am ready and ever committed to ensuring the fulfillment of that pledge,” he said.Zulum said the state government would continue to collaborate with the military, police and other security agencies to protect lives and property.The governor further renewed calls for insurgents to surrender for de-radicalisation and reintegration into society.(NAN)