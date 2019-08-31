Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Svelte actress, Lizzy Gold has averred that she cannot maintain any form of friendship with her ex-lover. The single mother of one disclosed that the only condition she would maintain friendship with her ex-lover is if they have a child together.“I wonder how people that maintain friendship with their ex-boyfriends or girlfriends cope? How do they do it? I can’t be friend with my ex-lover for any reason. Well, except we have a child together, but if we don’t, then the man would have to stay on his lane while I maintain mine. I just have to stay away to resist temptation. I don’t like stress,” she noted.Recall that Gold had said she has zero tolerance for poor men, adding that they have no excuse to be poor.“I have zero tolerance for poor men, do a legit job, work hard you’ve no excuse to be poor. Even in the bible, it is stated that man must till the ground. Stop being lazy and stop depending on people to survive. If you don’t have money do not get married even my brothers are not exempted from this advice”.