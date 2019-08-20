I believe in monogamy. I believe in polyamory. I believe in marriage. I believe in non-traditional union. There are agreements & compromises to be made in every relationship. Most of all, I believe in Love & Honesty as the foundation. I’m looking for wifey... — Jidenna (@Jidenna) August 20, 2019

Nigerian –American artiste, Jidenna Theodore Mobisson better known as Jidenna has declared that he is in need of a wife.The singer who was featured in an episode of the Netflix original series Luke Cage made this known in a tweet on Tuesday.According to him:“I believe in monogamy. I believe in polyamory. I believe in marriage. I believe in non-traditional union. There are agreements & compromises to be made in every relationship. Most of all, I believe in Love & Honesty as the foundation. I’m looking for wifey,” he wrote.His statement has elicited different reactions from his female fans on Twitter.A certain Vick said:” You’re going to stop being attracted to me at some point. And I’ll get jealous and I’m probably going to act crazy. And I’m gonna get super paranoid and I’m gonna act really insane sometimes but I’m ready. You gonna break my heart but it will be worth it”Another fan, Angela said:” So wildddd. I literally just changed my name to Wifey”@MorgBGreat said:” The importance of him saying “polyamory” and not “polygamy” is why his DMs are about to be flooded with Mrs. Jidenna applications”.In June 2016 Jidenna released the single “Chief Don’t Run”. On February 17, 2017, Jidenna released The Chief, his first studio album.