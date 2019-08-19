 I am Abuja’s first class runs girl – Bobrisky boasts | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » I am Abuja’s first class runs girl – Bobrisky boasts


Nigerian Internet personality, Okuneye Idris Olarewaju, popularly known as  Bobrisky, is never far from controversy.

He recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram. When queried by a follower on what he does for a living, Bobrisky said he is “Abuja’s first-class runs girl.”

Bobrisky is an entrepreneur who is known for his social media skills, most notably with the use of the social media app Snapchat.


He is the most popular Nigerian on snap chat.

The cross-dresser revealed that he is ‘Abuja’s first-class runs girl’ in response to a follower’s question of what he does for a living. 

Here is a screenshot  below;

 





