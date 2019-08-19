



Bobrisky, is never far from controversy. Nigerian Internet personality, Okuneye Idris Olarewaju, popularly known asBobrisky, is never far from controversy.





He recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram. When queried by a follower on what he does for a living, Bobrisky said he is “Abuja’s first-class runs girl.”





Bobrisky is an entrepreneur who is known for his social media skills, most notably with the use of the social media app Snapchat.

He is the most popular Nigerian on snap chat.





Here is a screenshot below;





