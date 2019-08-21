Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has revealed that he knew he would return as a Minister in the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.Ameachi said he got the hint from President Buhari.The Minister who spoke briefly at his swearing-in reception said: “The President told me the same week cabinet was dissolved that I will return you to cabinet.“I kept it a secret but I could have announced to you. So all those who were running helter-skelter, we knew that God would not allow them to have their way”.The Minister while appreciating God for his reappointment said he would ensure that ministry performs optimally to please the President and Nigerians at large.“We are grateful to God for the opportunity to serve again.I know how many of you were frightened that we would not get the appointment.”