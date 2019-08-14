Nigerian rapper, vlogger and author, Eva Alordiah has opened up on her mental health struggles.The beautiful rapper who turned 31 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, took to her Instagram page on the same day where she wrote about her birthday. She went on to share a rather shocking detail about almost taking her life.This is what 31 looks like. It’s been a long walk to get here, from almost taking my own life to being here now, living my life with a single mission to help you live yours better. I am blessed indeed. Use me as proof that you can overcome too. The next year is going to be ooooohhhh so good, I am excited about what we will accomplish together. Thank you for your sweetness, you have made me feel more Alive”.Recall that Eva created a stir when she dared everyone by showing off her side boobs in one of the scenes in her short film titled ‘Where is the condom’.