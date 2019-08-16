



What to do





What to do if you don’t agree with your bank’s fraud resolution

Keep a record of all communications with your bank

Speak with the fraud department directly

Escalate your case to a manager or supervisor

File a complaint with the Consumer Protection Bureau

If all else fails, you can consider taking legal action.

Types of bank account hacking and fraud

Knowing the weak spots that hackers look for and the tricks they use can go a long way in protecting you from cyber theft:





How to prevent bank account hacking

In any case that you notice any unusual activity, notify your bank immediately.Cyberattacks on banks happen too frequently. Thankfully, most banks are well protected against hackers,and the threat of a cyberattack should not deter you from using a financial institution.But should your hard-earned money be compromised, here is how to regain control of your account, according to www.finder.com.Keep a close eye on these warning signs that your account could be compromised:Seeing activity that is out of the ordinary may be the first clue that a hacker has infiltrated your account. Watch for transactions made in locations where you have not been.Sometimes you will notice small yet unfamiliar purchases. Thieves often do that to test if your card will work before making larger ones.If a hacker accesses your account from an unfamiliar location or tries your password too many times, your account may block you from logging in.If your account is compromised, your bank may call to notify you of the recent breach. However, it is essential that you don’t provide the caller with any personal information.In more extreme cases, you may find that your bank account has been emptied or closed altogether.If your account is compromised, your account could be emptied or your card could be frozen by your bank, leading to denied transactions.Depending on your bank, it will notify you of suspicious activity and automatically cancel fraudulent charges and issue you a new card.If you believe your account has been hacked, there are a few important steps you should take:First, go through your account activity to confirm any fraudulent charges. Some legitimate transactions may seem fraudulent if the company does business under a different name.Once you have confirmed that your account has been hacked, call your bank to report the fraud. They can help you solve the issue and possibly return funds to your account.If possible, freeze your bank account online, on the app or by speaking with customer service.Change your bank account pin to something entirely different and secure. Also, consider changing the passwords to your online banking account, email and other online accounts — and try not to use the same password.If your bank account is hacked, it is possible that the hacker tried to open a credit card in your name. Speak with your bank to find out if they can check your credit history for free.File a police report: Finally, consider filing a police report. It is unlikely that you will have any information on the person who hacked you, but reports from multiple victims could increase the chances of the thief being caught.In most cases, you won’t be liable for funds lost due to hacking and fraud. However, if you don’t agree with your bank’s fraud resolution, here is what you can do:Using simple, easy to guess passwords can put your accounts at risk.Beware of any emails or phone calls from numbers claiming to be your bank. They might just be looking to steal your information to access your account.Watch out for unfamiliar links in emails or while browsing online. While they might look legitimate, these links and websites are designed to look official to trick you into entering your information.This type of virus can be picked up from sketchy websites and emails, infecting your computer and possibly intercepting your information and passwords.Websites and banks affected by security breaches can allow unauthorised people to access your info. It is essential that you use different passwords for all of your online accounts. Otherwise, a breach on one website could affect all of your online accounts.Avoid logging into your bank account on public Wi-Fi, as hackers could use the public connection to intercept your information and access your accounts.Some hackers will go the extra mile to access your information by calling your bank and impersonating you. And since most banks will use your personal information to verify your identity, it is important to not give your personal information to strangers.These devices — when placed over an existing, legitimate card scanner — will take a picture of your card and could record your pin. When using an ATM in an unfamiliar location, wiggle the card socket to check for a fraudulent card scanner.Stay safe onlineMost legitimate sites will have privacy and security terms that you can review. Secure URLs start with https — not http.That means no quick peeks at your finances while you are out shopping or working. Using public networks can compromise your personal security and put your information at risk.Confirm who is calling or writing first before providing any information.Doing so could prevent computer viruses and the loss of your information.Email software is effective at getting rid of spam most of the time. However, hackers design sites that mimic bank websites, so random emails that ask you to go to the bank’s website to confirm your information are most likely a scam.Use strong passwordsAvoid using the same passwords for multiple online accounts. Otherwise, a security breach on one website could compromise all of your accounts.That means not giving them out to anyone, including family, friends or anyone soliciting them over email. Also, try not to write them down.The answers to your security questions won’t be verified, so you can choose any answer you would like. Consider making the questions difficult or the answers harder to guess.If possible, sign up for two-factor authentication. This security measure will require you to confirm your identity with your phone or email, decreasing the chances of unauthorised access.Use more characters — and symbols — in your password: The more characters in your password, the better. A mix of random letters, numbers and special characters will take much longer to crack than a simple word or series of numbers.Be vigilantReport any suspicious people or unverifiable companies soliciting your banking information. You may also want to contact your bank.Look over your statements for any fraudulent purchases and report anything suspicious right away.If someone gets access to your bank account, they could sign up for credit cards and other financial products that would affect your credit. Check your credit history if you think your account is at risk.Apps and text alerts can send you a notification whenever your debit card is used. This can help you track spending and immediately know where and when your card is used.