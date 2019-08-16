A Computer Science graduate of the Madonna University, Elele Campus, Reyumeh Ejue, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to order his men to fish out four unidentified men who beat him up.The 24-year-old said he narrowly escaped being killed after an international magazine published a fictional story on the abducted Chibok girls, which he wrote.Ejue, in Calabar, on Thursday, said he was attacked in the Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State and called on police to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.He said an international magazine, Red Fez Publication, published a story credited to him in which he artistically recreated the experience, which the Chibok schoolgirls went through in the hands of their abductors.He said months later, he began to receive threat telephone calls with hidden numbers ordering him to pull down the literary piece from the various social media platforms on which he had shared the story link.Ejue stated, “The first caller accused me of insulting the prophet through the literary piece. The fellow insisted that the literary piece be removed or I should be ready for a showdown. But I insisted that my story was a work of fiction.”According to Ejue, as days went by, he received several calls from hidden telephone lines.“On May 5, 2019, while on my way to visit a friend in Igoli, Ogoja, I just walked into a booby trap set by the enemies,” he stated.He said four middle-aged men dressed in caftan accosted him and asked if he was Reyumeh Ejue whose name appeared on an article published by the international magazine, to which he answered in the affirmative.Ejue added, “They beat me to a pulp and took to their heels immediately they noticed some passersby coming to my rescue. I heard one of the attackers saying, ‘We will still come back again if you don’t succumb to our demand’. I was rushed to the Navy Hospital, Calabar.”The state police spokesman, DSP Irene Ugbo, said, “The police will ensure that those who foment trouble are fished out and be brought to justice.”