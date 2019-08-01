



The lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, said his decision to oppose the alleged oppressive leadership of the present administration made him escape four assassination attempts between 2018 and 2019.





Melaye, who was speaking at a media parley in Lokoja on Wednesday to declare his governorship ambition, said he won’t stop criticizing the Yahaya Bello led-APC government until the right thing is done for the people.





He observed that his criticisms of the present administration also led to his arraignment in 18 different courts in one year.





The federal lawmaker while disclosing reasons Kogi was yet to meet up with other states in terms of development, said the state lacks visionary leaders who could transform ideas to meaningful development.

He described himself as a political general, adding that it was untrue that he was working for a particular candidate ahead of the November 16th governorship polls.





Melaye added that he remains the best candidate to fly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to challenge the incumbent governor who he alleged has continued to impoverished the people in the last three and half years.





His words “I will challenge Governor Bello pumper to pumper. I can’t be intimidated by the constant harassment by the APC led government.





“I am using this medium to challenge the NUJ to organize a debate among all the aspirants vying for the number one seat of this state. I am very convinced that some candidates will be taken off from here with an ambulance because they lack idea. Other aspirants have money than idea, but Dino Melaye has idea than money.”