



Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has declared that Nigeria’s economy cannot grow due to corruption.





Magu, while addressing 328 EFCC Detectives Superintendent cadet-trainees in Kaduna at the weekend, stressed that the menace of corruption was a big problem in the country.





Represented by EFCC Training Academy Commandant, Professor Ladi Hamalai, who visited the Course 8 cadets undergoing training at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Magu insisted that corruption was still killing Nigeria’s economy.





He urged the cadet-trainees to get ready to fight corruption in Nigeria, adding that they should be disciplined and patriotic to be able to join the fight against corruption.

The EFCC boss said Nigerians look up to them for the battle against corruption.





“Corruption is killing the country. The economy can’t grow and the infrastructure can’t be provided, not because of lack of funds but mainly due to corruption.





“This is why I said you are a special force because you need to be mentally ready and prepared to be able to fight corruption. Do you have the will to fight corruption?





“Are you mentally prepared and ready to fight corruption? Can the nation rely on you? We hope the nation can be better because of you,” he said.