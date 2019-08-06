



The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar Campaign, Kassim Afegbua, has insisted that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government was responsible for the RevolutionNow protest.





Afegbua said the APC-led federal government pushed Nigerians into agitating for a revolution due to its bad governance.





Featuring on Channels Television, Afegbua said Nigerians won’t call for revolution if the APC government had “provided good governance.”





He said: “If you look at the blueprint of the RevolutionNow, they are asking for quite a number of very salient issues.

“But for the failure of government, for the failure of the All Progressives Congress-led government in certain critical sectors of the nation’s economy, both politics and the welfare of the people, this RevolutionNow is beginning to gain attention in the minds of the people.





“If things were right, if the APC could sit down and provide governance if they can govern the country very well, people will not be agitating for things like RevolutionNow.”





Recall that the Department of State Services, DSS, had picked up Omoyele Sowore, former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, over the weekend for calling for Revolution Now protest.





Despite Sowore’s arrest, the RevolutionNow protest held in some states yesterday.