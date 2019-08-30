Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian-American Singer, Jidenna, has said homos3xuality is very much African and not a derivative of European culture.The suave singer made this on Monday, while as a guest on Sway’s Universe.According to him: “You hear these African leaders who are dressed in three-piece suits, got an iPhone, speaking in English and not their native tongue, saying, ‘it’s un-African to be homos3xual, it’s un-African, we don’t have it. That was brought as a European import.“It’s not true. It’s not true at all. You got Uganda, the kingdom of Buganda at the time… Before Uganda, there was an openly gay king. If you go to Zimbabwe the bushmen as they call them, you’ll see homos3xual acts in the Cape paintings.If you go to different communities in Africa, there were different rites of passage where if a woman was with a woman, or a man was with a man, they were thought to be more powerful”.Speaking further, he noted that there was never a time, it didn’t exist.“There was never a time where this didn’t exist. Or where it was just hands down that homosexuals were wrong. That’s not actually an African thing, which means it’s not a Black thing to be homophobic. So, what is a foreign import is actually the idea that this is somehow wrong. That’s the truth. That’s actual history. Y’all can google it. You can look it up. Don’t take my word for it. Look it up.”