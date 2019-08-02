



A hijab-wearing student of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital was raped and disvirgined last night, August 1, on her way home, according to tweets shared yesterday.





The student, who is known by her peers as a decent woman, was raped by an indigene of Oke Ose in Ilorin. She had gone to charge her gadgets and was on her way home when the man attacked her with a knife and threatened to kill her.

The rapist was arrested and taken to the community leader but there are fears he will be released because he's an indigene.





Below is the heartbreaking note the victim shared shortly after she was raped.







