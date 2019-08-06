



Members of the #TakeItBack movement say they have been allowed access to Omoyele Sowore, the movement’s convener who has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since Saturay.





Ahead of a planned nationwide #RevolutionNow protest, Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 elections, was picked by the secret police who accused him of “threatening public peace and safety with his planned protest”.





Tope Akinyode, head of legal team of the AAC was earlier denied access to him but Rachel Onamusi-Kpiasi, spokesperson of the movement, said they were allowed to visit Sowore on Monday.





“The visitors met him in high spirits, unmoved by the events of the last few days. The officers allowed the guests to present him with food as Sowore had refused all meals since his capture. We are also happy to confirm that Take it Back members will be allowed to bring him food daily as per his wishes,” the statement read.

“The freedom fighter was quick to ask about Movement and Party faithful as he is aware that there will be a lot of worry about his wellbeing, and would like to assure everyone that he is being treated well and is in very good health.





“He is pleased that the peaceful #RevolutionNow protests went ahead, and has expressed his dismay at knowledge of the sheer number of innocent Nigerians being arrested for exercising their civil rights. He is greatly concerned about the wellbeing of all those arrested and /or affected by today’s heavy handed police action, and joins in demanding for their immediate release.”





The movement said the visit was a “small win”, adding that they would continue to agitate for Sowore’s release and that of others.





Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, did not immediately respond to a message on Sowore.



